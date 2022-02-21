After winning the third and final T20I against West Indies, Team India became the number one ranked side in the shortest format of the game. The triumph helped India overtake England at the top of the T20I team rankings, with Rohit Sharma's side now matching the top rating of 269. While England and India both have the same rating (269), India have a total of 10,484 points, 10 more than England's 10,474. Pakistan (rating of 266), New Zealand (255) and South Africa (253) round out the top five countries, while Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.

#TeamIndia are now No.1 in the ICC Men's T20I Team rankings pic.twitter.com/3LeMLGOtD3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2022

With the 17-run win in the third T20I, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Indian team had defeated the West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well. India will next take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated the West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Harshal Patel returned with three wickets while Venkatesh Iyer picked up two wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav forged a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.