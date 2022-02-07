India batter Deepak Hooda said it was a dream come true moment for him when he received his ODI debut cap from former skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the first ODI against West Indies. Deepak Hooda scored 26 off 32 balls in his first ODI as India defeated West Indies by six wickets on Sunday.

"Truly honoured and blessed on getting the opportunity to represent my country.A very special and dream come true moment for me to receive the cap from @imVkohlibhaiya. Thank you to each and everyone involved in this wonderful journey!!" Deepak Hooda tweeted.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Washington Sundar said playing in the Vijay Hazare trophy helped him get accustomed to bowling in different conditions.

Washington Sundar returned to the Indian team and picked three wickets to help the hosts defeat West Indies.

The India all-rounder said he enjoys bowling in the powerplay and his stint in the domestic set-up has helped him adapt to the different conditions easily.

"I have been doing that for the last few years and I enjoy bowling in the powerplay. The fact that I played Vijay Hazare helped me bowl in different situations of the game. Even over there I bowled a lot with the new ball so it definitely helped me," Sundar said while replying to a query from ANI in the post-match press conference.

Coming to India's 1000th ODI, the hosts folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.