India cantered to a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series Ahmedabad. With Covid cases in the Indian camp ahead of the series, there were a couple of fresh faces in the India playing XI. Ishan Kishan got another opportunity to show his worth in India colours while Deepak Hooda made his international debut, with former captain Virat Kohli giving him his India cap. Hooda made an impressive to start to life on the highest level, scoring an unbeaten 26 off 32 as India chased down the 177-run target without much fuss.

However, Hooda, who has 35 wickets in 75 List A matches, didn't get an opportunity to showcase his bowling skills on a pitch that was assisting spinners.

That seemed to irk former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who took to Twitter to make his feelings known on the matter.

Chopra cited the example of another one of India's recent ODI debutants, Venkatesh Iyer, to take aim at the Indian team management.

"Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won't get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities," wrote Chopra on Twitter.

Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won't get to bowl...Or...perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

One fan wasn't too pleased with Chopra's tweet, and asked the ex-cricketer to "stop spreading negativity".

Do you ever have anything positive to apeak ?. Today der was no need for the 6th bowler. No wonder u played only few matches. Come up. Stop spreading negativity. — Vishaal Dutta (@visdutta) February 6, 2022

Aakash Chopra, however, had the last word, coming up with an epic reply.

Best time to try new options is when there's little or no pressure. That way you prepare them for the tough assignments. You don't throw people at the deep end on their first day at work. No wonder...let it be https://t.co/lghwKacujN — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

Venkatesh Iyer, who made his debut in the first ODI of the three-match series in South Africa, bowled just five overs in the two matches he played on the tour. He didn't get to bowl a single over on his ODI debut.

Iyer was then not part of the playing XI in the third and final ODI in Cape Town.

Promoted

On Sunday, Hooda too didn't get a chance to roll his arm over even once on his ODI debut with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar impressing. Chahal took four wickets while Sundar for three West Indian wickets as the visitors were packed off for 176 in 43.5 overs.

The second ODI of the series is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.