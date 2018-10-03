Watch: Prithvi Shaw And Chesteshwar Pujara Face Off In A Different Sport Before First Test Against West Indies

Before India take the field against the West Indies in the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on October 4, India's U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw and India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara decided to take each other on in a game of table tennis. The video of both the batsmen playing ping-pong surfaced after Pujara posted a clip on Twitter and wrote, "@PrithviShaw and I getting our TT game on point. See you on a much bigger field tomorrow! #INDvWI". Watch this video where both the batsmen are showing off their table tennis skills.

. @PrithviShaw and I getting our TT game on point. See you on a much bigger field tomorrow! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1M9hpB4JYW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 3, 2018

While Pujara has been India's mainstay batsman in the longest format of the game, Shaw is reportedly set to make his Test debut against the visitors in Rajkot. In First-class cricket, Mumbai batsman Shaw averages slightly over 56 in 14 matches, amassing 1418 runs. He was roped in by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). And Pujara, who has played 62 Test matches for India, averages 49.57.



The final XII for India was revealed earlier today.

Here are the squads of both the sides:

India (12): Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

The match starts at 9.30 am IST.