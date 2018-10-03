 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Watch: Prithvi Shaw And Chesteshwar Pujara Face Off In A Different Sport Before First Test Against West Indies

Updated: 03 October 2018 21:12 IST

Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara try their hands at table tennis before taking on the West Indies.

Watch: Prithvi Shaw And Chesteshwar Pujara Face Off In A Different Sport Before First Test Against West Indies
Prithvi Shaw is reportedly set to make his Test debut for India against the West Indies © AFP

Before India take the field against the West Indies in the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on October 4, India's U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw and India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara decided to take each other on in a game of table tennis. The video of both the batsmen playing ping-pong surfaced after Pujara posted a clip on Twitter and wrote, "@PrithviShaw and I getting our TT game on point. See you on a much bigger field tomorrow! #INDvWI". Watch this video where both the batsmen are showing off their table tennis skills.

While Pujara has been India's mainstay batsman in the longest format of the game, Shaw is reportedly set to make his Test debut against the visitors in Rajkot. In First-class cricket, Mumbai batsman Shaw averages slightly over 56 in 14 matches, amassing 1418 runs. He was roped in by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). And Pujara, who has played 62 Test matches for India, averages 49.57.

The final XII for India was revealed earlier today.

Here are the squads of both the sides:

India (12): Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

The match starts at 9.30 am IST.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Cheteshwar Pujara India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India take on the West Indies in the first Test on October 4
  • The Test match will be played in Rajkot
  • Prithvi is likely to make his Test debut against the West Indies
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field
Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field
India vs Windies: Prithvi Shaw Included As Cricket Board Breaks Mould To Announce 12-Man Squad For First Test
India vs Windies: Prithvi Shaw Included As Cricket Board Breaks Mould To Announce 12-Man Squad For First Test
India vs Windies: Harbhajan Singh, Fans Blast Selectors Over Rohit Sharma Test Snub
India vs Windies: Harbhajan Singh, Fans Blast Selectors Over Rohit Sharma Test Snub
India vs England, 5th Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs England, 5th Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs England: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari Named In India Squad For Last Two Tests Against England
India vs England: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari Named In India Squad For Last Two Tests Against England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.