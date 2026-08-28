Rishabh Pant, backed by the Indian team management for the wicket-keeper's role for the 2-match Test assignment against Sri Lanka, ended the assignment with 168 runs, including two half-centuries. While statistically, one would say that Pant had a promising outing, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin isn't happy with what he has delivered. In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin dropped some critical comments on Pant's performances in the Sri Lanka tour, saying his expectations haven't been fulfilled yet.

"My expectation from Rishabh Pant hasn't been fulfilled till now. I am very sorry. Sonal Dinusha had his strike rate up there. But the difference is high-risk options. When you have the game in your hand, these are all statements: 'That's how Rishabh plays.' It is about what your team needs," Ashwin said in a video on 'Ash Ki Baat'.

When it comes to Pant's Test career, his contributions on the tour of Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. While not taking away anything from Pant, Ashwin said that the knocks from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were also quite important in India's wins. But, the nature of backing Pant has received from the team management despite consistently inconsistent show, baffles Ashwin.

"Rishabh played a class knock in Sydney and Brisbane, but you couldn't have won that match without Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. It takes 11 cricketers to build a Test and win it in the last session of the game, but it takes only 1 moment of foolishness to lose a Test," said Ashwin.

"I am just talking about the times when these chances are being taken when the game is on the line. I love Rishabh the player. It is about playing situations in this format. Sehwag and Gilchrist played high brand of cricket, but these two don't get edged out while dancing down to Marco Jansen when your team is trailing by 500 runs. Don't place these marketing lines in front of me ever again," he added.

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Ashwin is also against the management giving special treatment to one or two players. The fact that he is still being labelled as a "once-in-a-generation player" hasn't gone down well with Ashwin. For the former spinner, there are other players who deserve such a backing too. As for Pant, Ashwin wants him to take more responsibilities.

"Don't give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone. Jaiswal is also such a player. All I'm saying, Rishabh, is that he is experienced; he has played 50 Tests. He needs to take responsibility. Don't come up with this 'once-in-a-generation' argument. It is because of his decision-making that he's not playing the other two formats. The day you tell him the truth, he will be an all-format player for India," said Ashwin.

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