The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday fined Sri Lanka bowler Asitha Fernando and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first day of the second Test in Colombo on Sunday. "The players were involved in a confrontation after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India's first innings. Jaiswal walked towards Fernando, and the two exchanged words, following which Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in, resulting in their heads making contact," an ICC statement said.

"Both players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings."

However, a section of social media feels that the statement, which mentions "Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in," is not accurate. However, not everyone agrees.

From a diff camera angle you can clearly see Jaiswal approach Fernando to confront him but he doesn't get extremely close. Fernando then steps closer and says something to Jaiswal aggressively. Jaiswal moves even closer which is when their heads make contact in the “headbutt.” pic.twitter.com/UvSnsJkFZj — rae (@sillypointtt) August 25, 2026

Yesterday, the ICC issued a press release claiming "Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in, resulting in their heads making contact."



This is just factually incorrect. Check the vid.



An instance of the game's governing body outright lying to fans pic.twitter.com/NuL15J4bU2 — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 25, 2026

Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

In addition, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of Fernando and Jaiswal, neither of whom had any previous offences in the preceding 24-month period.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker, and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

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