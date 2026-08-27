Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has thrown his weight behind Sanjay Manjrekar amid criticism over his post demanding stricter punishments for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando. Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fees and received one demerit point each for their ugly spat, which almost turned physical during Day 1 of the ongoing second Test in Colombo. The incident took place after Fernando had dismissed Jaiswal. Jaiswal walked towards Fernando, and the two exchanged words, following which Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leaned in, resulting in their heads making contact.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Manjrekar, however, blasted the BCCI and ICC for "training" players to repeat such behaviour by letting them get away with it, saying that there is no room for physical violence in cricket. According to Manjrekar, the punishment should have been much stricter. He also recalled the incident involving teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Tri-Nation A Series earlier this year, for which the 15-year-old was handed a minor fine for clashing with Sri Lanka A players.

"Dear @icc & @bcci...Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too," Manjrekar wrote on X.

However, Manjrekar was criticised by fans on social media, with some even demanding his removal from the commentary team.

Reacting to his post, Ganesh echoed Manjrekar's sentiments and warned that 'fistfights' might become the norm if the right precedent is not set.

Here @sanjaymanjrekar is absolutely right. Why are people trolling him?



We saw Paras Dogra getting away after he head-butted Aneesh in the Ranji finals, with just a fine and now Jaiswal too gets away with a fine. If this is the precedent we're going to set, the days are not far... https://t.co/zfSoPS4kno — Dodda Ganesh | (@doddaganesha) August 26, 2026

"Here @sanjaymanjrekar is absolutely right. Why are people trolling him? We saw Paras Dogra getting away after he head-butted Aneesh in the Ranji finals, with just a fine and now Jaiswal too gets away with a fine. If this is the precedent we're going to set, the days are not far away where we would probably see cricketers involving in fist-fights on the field. You can't get physical in this game. Period," said Dodda.

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