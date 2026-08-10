Kuldeep Yadav did not bowl in the second innings of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI as he wanted to assess his body after a heavy workload, India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said on Sunday, allaying concerns over the left-arm wrist-spinner's fitness. Kuldeep bowled 18 overs in the three-day game after also putting in two-three overs before the match, and Bahutule said the decision to rest him was purely precautionary.

"Kuldeep bowled almost 20 overs in the sense 18 in the match and about two-three overs before the game also. He had a very good outing and he just wanted to take a break in terms of just understanding how his body is at," Bahutule said after the warm-up game here.

The other spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain -- were given extended outings as India used the game to assess their options ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

"Manav bowled about 14-15 overs, Jaddu bowled about 14-15 overs. So, they got a very good outing, they understood how the pitch reacts and I think it was a great prep for them," he said.

The pitch offered little assistance to the spinners initially but began to turn as the game progressed, providing valuable exposure to India's slow bowlers.

"The bowlers had a great opportunity to go down and express themselves on a pitch which was slightly on a flatter side in the first day. But as the days went by, there was more turn on to it and definitely a good outing for the spinners," Bahutule said.

India had fielded a strong squad for the warm-up game with the primary objective of adapting to local conditions, and Bahutule felt the players made the most of the opportunity.

"Preparation is a very integral part of coming on any tour. The reason of us coming at this particular juncture is to make sure that we adapt to the conditions, understand how the pitches are," he said.

"Most of the guys have come here, experienced guys, Jaddu has already played here. But the new guys like Manav and a few others, Saransh Jain, they need to just adapt to what will be the ideal lines, what will be the ideal lengths and obviously the field sets, which is very much important." India's management was also satisfied with Shubman Gill's recovery after he was hit on his right hand during a net session on Thursday.

Gill did not bat on the opening day as a precaution but returned to score useful runs later in the game, while also taking part in catching drills.

"It was just a precaution more than anything else. And he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day," Bahutule said.

He also praised Gill's meticulous preparation, saying the India captain was preparing specifically for the threat posed by Sri Lanka's spinners.

"Shubman takes his preparation very seriously. And he is a very meticulous boy. And he understands that whatever is the demand for that particular series with the attack, which has been successful for the Sri Lankan team. His preparation is done accordingly," he said.

He was responding to different scenarios in the nets, Bahutule added, explaining that the team was trying to replicate situations Gill could encounter during the Test series.

India also used the game to improve the batting of their lower-order players, with bowlers such as Gurnoor Brar getting opportunities with the bat.

"All the lower-order bowlers, who basically bat in lower order, their contribution will always be very useful to achieve a good total in the Test match. And that is the entire process. We are encouraging them to bat as much as possible in the nets," Bahutule said.

Devdutt Padikkal's century has also strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI, though Bahutule said the final call would be taken after assessing the conditions in Galle.

"He expressed himself. He batted beautifully. And he is ready to, you know, whatever the decision, once we go to Galle, we will see the pitch." With India currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, Bahutule said the team was keen to make the most of the Sri Lanka series.

"WTC cycle is a very important cycle. And every series is important. So, our effort is that, back of the mind, we definitely want to go there and win. And be a part of the finals and win the WTC also," he said.

On India's four spinners -- Jadeja, Suthar, Jain and Kuldeep -- Bahutule said each offered a different quality, making the selection call in Galle a difficult but welcome one.

"All four spinners have that uniqueness. We have got experience with Jaddu. We have got great accuracy levels with Manav Suthar. And, obviously, Saransh has got experience. He has performed really well in domestic cricket. And that is how he has earned his spot," he said.

"And Kuldeep, being a wrist spinner, it always helps to have a wrist spinner in the side so that there is variety."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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