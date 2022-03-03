Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma credited his predecessor Virat Kohli for improving the side's fortunes in Test cricket in recent years. Speaking to reporters on the eve of India's opening Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Rohit said his aim is to just take forward from where Kohli had left. Kohli, who will play his 100th Test match in the opening match against Sri Lanka starting Friday, is India's most successful Test captain with 40 victories from 68 matches in the format.

"I am looking forward to just winning games and doing the right things with the right players in the squad. As a Test team, we at the moment stand in a very good position, credit goes to Virat for getting us going in this format. What he did with the Test team was brilliant to see, I have to just take it forward from where he left," said Rohit in Thursday's pre-match press conference.

"We are midway in the WTC table, I do not see we have anything wrong in this format, we want to improve every game we play, that is going to be the benchmark we set for ourselves. We look forward to correcting our mistakes, no team is perfect," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who had been given rest in the recently-concluded T20I series, will become the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches -- the others being Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ishant Sharma and Harbhajan Singh.

India swept the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 3-0.

