After the debacle at the T20 World Cup last year, India have gone on to notch three straight T20I series clean sweeps, equaling a record for the most consecutive T20I wins after completing a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side has been impressive in recent times and, despite the series wins coming at home, are already showing signs of being a major contender for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening two matches of the T20 World Cup last year, India have won their next 12 matches - against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland at the T20 World Cup and then winning three series at home featuring three matches each against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

However, according to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, there is still one issue India "have to worry about".

Speaking about Sri Lanka notching 183/5 in the second T20I on the back of some blistering batting in the death overs, Gavaskar said India will have to "worry about the death-over bowlers".

"It is an issue that India cannot afford to sweep under the carpet. They have to worry about the death-over bowlers -- who should be bowling the first 10 and the last eight overs. These are issues that India need to think about," Gavaskar said during a discussion on Star Sports on Saturday.

"It's not a sign of worry but it is something they have got to look at because they can't afford to have it regularly. One match, it happens -- that is the nature of the format. There might be partnerships in the last five-six overs where you will get 80-90 runs like we saw today. (Dasun) Shanaka was magnificent today. Even (Pathum) Nissanka...look at that shot against Bumrah, of all the people. It isn't easy to hit against Bumrah," said Gavaskar during the second T20I.