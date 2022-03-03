India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that it will not be easy to fill the shoes of seasoned campaigners Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a two-match Test series, beginning Friday in Mohali. Rahane and Pujara have been dropped for the Tests and it will be interesting to see who comes into the side.

"Look, Rahane and Pujara are big shoes to fill, it will never be easy for whoever comes in, even I do not know who is going to come in for Rahane and Pujara honestly. Look, at what Pujara and Rahane have done for this team, you cannot put it out in words, all these years of hard work and playing 80-90 odd Tests, all those overseas Test wins. India getting to No.1 in Tests, these guys helped us in that situation and they have played a big part in that," said Rohit while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"There is no way that these guys would not be looked upon in the future, they will be in our plans. Like the selector also said, it is just for now that we did not consider them. There is nothing written about them not being considered for the series later on," he added.

When asked about his preferred opening partner in the absence of KL Rahul, Rohit said: "I am a captain, I'll prefer everyone to be in the team. We will see and analyze everything and then we will take a call. Mayank, Shubman, Shreyas and Vihari, all are brilliant and they are the future of Indian cricket."

"I think they need to be given a solid run for them to excel in this format and it is important for us to do that. It will start with the management showing enough support and backing so hopefully, these guys with enough backing, not just from me, but you guys, will also help," he added.