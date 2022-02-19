The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday named Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's Test team ahead of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The decision was taken while announcing India's T20I and Test squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Thursday. Rohit has early named as India's full-time white-ball captain late last year, replacing Virat Kohli in the role. After Rohit was named as captain of India's Test team ahead of the upcoming series, fans took to Twitter and congratulated the 34-year-old batter.

Here's how the world reacted to Rohit Sharma being named as India's captain in Tests ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

"From getting dropped in Tests to Test Captain of India, Rohit Sharma's rise in test cricket has been an inspiration. Sun has risen very well," a fan captioned Rohit's photo on Twitter.

"Team India All Format Captain Rohit Sharma. Congrats @ImRo45," another fan tweeted.

"Rohit Sharma is India's 35th Test captain. He became a regular member and opener of the Test squad in last few years and now will be leading India in the longer formats. A terrific rise by the Hitman," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Now you are looking at new test captain of Team India!!" a fan captioned a post.

"Now you are looking at new test captain of Team India!!" a fan captioned a post.



"Rohit Sharma named as the Test captain of Team India. @ImRo45 Proud moment," a fan captioned the post.

Rohit Sharma named as the Test captain of Team India. @ImRo45

Proud moment

While Rohit was named as Test captain, Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy for the Sri Lanka series.

Also, veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from the Test team after a disappointing recent run of form.