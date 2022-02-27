India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Iyer clips it towards mid on for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer moves to 40. This is a freebie. Full length, going down leg. Shreyas Iyer plays it late and glances it to fine leg for a boundary. A bit of a help me delivery Chamika Karunaratne and Shreyas Iyer makes the most of it.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer punches it through covers for a brace.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Hooda hangs back and pushes it to mid off for one. Deepak Hooda wisely gets the set-batter on strike.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DOWN THE GROUND! Shreyas Iyer finishes the over in style. Fuller, on the stumps. Shreyas Iyer stands tall and drives it past the bowler. It races away to the fence.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Hooda comes down the track and flicks it through mid on for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Hooda pushes it to the left of the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Iyer tucks it to the leg side for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full, on middle and leg. Hooda clips it through mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads. Iyer eases it to long on for one.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on the pads. Hooda clips it to deep square leg. The man in the deep fumbles and the batters collect a brace.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. Hooda tucks it to the leg side with soft hands.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Iyer guides it towards third man for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the stumps. Deepak Hooda drills it down the ground for a single.
Deepak Hooda walks in at number 4.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Out of nowhere India lose their second wicket. Chamika Karunaratne strikes in his first over. A full-length ball, outside off. It shapes away off the deck. Sanju Samson is drawn forward. He tries to drive it through the off side but only manages to get a thick outside edge. The keeper, Dinesh Chandimal dives to his right to pouch the ball safely.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top placement! Back of a length, outside off. Sanju Samson rides the bounce and cuts it through point for a boundary.
Chamika Karunaratne comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Iyer defends it out solidly. 10 runs off it. India are 47/1 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball, outside off. Iyer looks to cut it away but misses.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Whatever Shreyas Iyer touches turns to gold at the moment. A length ball, on the pads, Shreyas Iyer hangs back and flicks it with great timing through square leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A slower one, length, on middle and leg. Sanju Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson getting in the groove as well. A full toss, wide outside off. Sanju Samson stay back and slashes it through backward point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer shuffles across and flicks it to square leg for one.
Follow the India vs Sri Lanka 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.5 overs, India, chasing a target of 147, are 75/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka 2022 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.