Is that a stumping? Sanju Samson has whipped off the bails in a flash and Kuldeep Yadav reckons he has got his man.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
9.1 overs (3 Runs) Fuller, angling down leg. Dinesh Chandimal gets low and sweeps it to fine leg for three runs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on off. Dinesh Chandimal drives it down the ground for a single.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Flatter, down leg. Dasun Shanaka stays back and looks to pull it away but misses. Sanju Samson dives to his left to make a half-stop. The batters take a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on off, turning in. Dasun Shanaka clips it through square leg for a brace.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on leg. Dasun Shanaka prods and tries to defend it out.
The captain, Dasun Shanaka walks out to bat with his team in a spot of bother.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ravi Bishnoi strikes in his very first over. He is enjoying in time in International cricket. What a ripper of a delivery, Janith Liyanage gets beaten all ends up. It is a googly, pitching outside off. Janith Liyanage prods and looks to defend it out but gets beaten by the turn. It spins in a long way and goes through off the inside edge to rattle the stumps.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off. Janith Liyanage leans into the shot and slashes it through covers for a brace.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Looped up, on the pads. Dinesh Chandimal clips it to fine leg for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Dinesh Chandimal makes room and punches it past mid off for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! What a ripper! A googly, around off. Dinesh Chandimal leans in to defends it out, but only manages to get beaten on the outside edge.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Dinesh Chandimal blocks it out solidly.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Dinesh Chandimal prods and defends it out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Janith Liyanage drives it down the ground for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full, around off, turning away with the arm. Janith Liyanage blocks it out watchfully.
Spin for the first time tonight as Kuldeep Yadav comes on to bowl.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Janith Liyanage tucks it to the leg side for another single. A tidy start by Harshal Patel. It's been a while since Sri Lanka got their last boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Dinesh Chandimal drives it past extra cover and gets across for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg. Dinesh Chandimal looks to work it away to the leg side but gets it into the deck off the bottom end. He rotates in his crease, as he is unaware where the ball landed.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, on off. It bounces off the deck. Dinesh Chandimal sways away from the line. The umpire thinks it goes above the head and signals a wide.
6.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! On a length, on leg. Janith Liyanage tries to flick it away but misses. It goes off his pads to the left of the keeper. They cross for a leg bye.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Dinesh Chandimal stays back and defends it to point. He takes on Ravindra Jadeja and makes it safely to the other end.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel starts with a full one, angled down leg. Janith Liyanage stays back and flicks it to square leg for one.
Harshal Patel is now brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Sri Lanka are 18/3 at the end of Powerplay. This is full and on the pads. Janith Liyanage flicks it to mid-wicket for a quick single. Avesh Khan's figure read 3-1-4-2 so far. This is an incredible stat.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Dinesh Chandimal guides it towards third man for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on off. Dinesh Chandimal was set to hook it away but ends up ducking under it.
5.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads. Janith Liyanage stays inside the crease, tries to flick it away but misses. It goes off his pads and the batters take a leg bye.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the stumps. Janith Liyanage blocks it out solidly.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, on off. Dinesh Chandimal steps across and flicks it towards mid on for a single.
