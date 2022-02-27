India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Ravindra Jadeja is down for a chat. He says it is not new to not bowl during the innings, he has done the same in the Indian T20 League. Mentions, Sharma wanted to give the young spinners some opportunity and hence he did not bowl. Avesh Khan joins the chat and says all he aimed was to keep good lines and lengths. He hopes he can deliver at the same level consistently.
The visitors finished with a flourish with the bat but never had enough runs on the board. Dushmantha Chameera did give them a good start but the pacers didn't really make great use of the new ball, unlike their counterparts. Once Iyer and Samson got going, the game slipped away from Sri Lanka. A couple of injuries dented their chances further and the skipper didn't even take the field once he went off. Lahiru Kumara did come back and pick up a couple of quick wickets but by that time the game had already been lost. In the end, the visitors were outmuscled and they have a lot to ponder upon after another series loss.
With over 180 being chased last night without breaking a sweat, chasing a score of under 150 seemed way too easy for India given the form their batters have been in of late. The skipper though perished early tonight and looked just a bit fidgety. Shreyas Iyer though was just sublime yet again. He was well supported early on by Sanju Samson but a few wickets did fall at regular intervals. Iyer held the fort and together with Jadeja saw the team home over the line yet again. Iyer ended up with 73 not out and also remains unbeaten throughout the series. What a special series for him!
Done and dusted! India have made it 12 wins in a row in T20I matches and have equalled Afghanistan's record. The hosts also whitewash Sri Lanka to make it three whitewashes in a row and will remain as the number 1 ranked T20I side in the world. The visitors, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their effort tonight.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot. Shreyas Iyer scores the finishing runs. Full length, on the pads. Shreyas Iyer stays back and flicks it through square leg for find a boundary. INDIA WIN THE GAME BY 6 WICKETS.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on leg. Ravindra Jadeja flicks it through square on the leg side for another single. Just 3 runs needed now.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Iyer drills it down the ground to long on for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Ravindra Jadeja eases it down the ground to mid on for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja is in a hurry to end things here. A short ball, angling down leg. Ravindra Jadeja stays back and pulls it through square leg for a cracking boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, wide outside off. Ravindra Jadeja leaves it alone. Wided.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Ravindra Jadeja flicks it to square leg for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Iyer stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Shreyas Iyer does really well to reach out. Fuller, wide outside off. Iyer steers it through backward point for a boundary.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, on off. Iyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace this time.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja puts the bowler under pressure. A slower, short ball, on the body. Ravindra Jadeja stays back, waits for it and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
