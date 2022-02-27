India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. India need 149 runs to make it 3-0.
India were off to a flying start with the ball. Their opening bowling pair of Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj kept them on top of the proceedings.
This Sri Lankan innings was no where near the last game, barring Dasun Shanaka. The skipper truly played a captain's knock and did really well to steady the ship. Sri Lanka were off to a catastrophic start as they were reeling at 29/4. It looked like Sri Lanka would get budled out under the 100-run mark. But Dasun Shanaka clearly had other ideas. The skipper was the back bone of the innings with his 74 off 38 balls. He has given his bowlers something to fight for.
India had Sri Lanka by the scruff off the neck, but it was Dasun Shanaka's late revival that helped Sri Lanka to avoid an embarrassing total. India would be extremely gutted to see Sri Lanka end with 146 runs on the board. Although, after the batting excellence showcased in the last game, India would certainly back their bowlers to complete the clean sweep, but it won't be so easy.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to finish! Banged in short and wide but the pace is taken off the ball. Dasun Shanaka tries to hang back and ramp it over short third man but the ball is a bit out of his reach. Sri Lanka finish with 146/5!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short, down the leg side. Dasun Shanaka goes for the pull and gets a tickle on it. The ball goes fine and runs away into the fine leg fence.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Dasun Shanaka looks to chase it but misses.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, on off. Dasun Shanaka pulls it to deep square leg for a brace.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! One-handed maximum now by Dasun Shanaka! He is putting on a show here. Back of a length, on the body and its slower again. Shanaka goes through with the pull and manages to get it all the way over the square leg fence.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower delivery, full and close to the off pole. Dasun Shanaka looks to smoke it over the long on fence but gets undone by the lack of pace.
Harshal Patel (3-0-17-1) to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one, length and outside off. Chamika Karunaratne swings wildly but there is a huge gap between the bat and the ball.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on middle and leg. Chamika Karunaratne flicks it to mid-wicket for one. There is an overthrow and the batters sneak another run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on the bowler. Second wide of the over. Fuller, wide outside off and outside the tramline. Chamika Karunaratne leaves it alone. Wide called.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka works it through point for a single.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Even the crowd is enjoying this brilliant knock by Dasun Shanaka. A low full toss, on off. Dasun Shanaka stays back and muscles it over the long on fence.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, well outside off. Dasun Shanaka looks to uppercut it away but misses. Wide called.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, outside off. Dasun Shanaka hangs back and cuts it square on the off side for a boundary.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR SHANAKA! It comes off 29 balls. In the second game it was 47 off 19. He is on a roll. Full length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka gets under it and lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Avesh Khan (3-1-4-2) to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Dasun Shanaka gets low and sweeps it to square leg for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Dasun Shanaka is hungry for more. Full length, wide outside off. Dasun Shanaka reaches out and lofts it over the infield on the off side for a boundary.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A commanding shot! Tossed up, full and outside off. Dasun Shanaka comes down the track and lofts it over mid off to bag a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and outside off. Chamika Karunaratne slaps it to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Quicker, flatter and on leg. Dasun Shanaka steps forward and pushes it down the ground towards mid on and takes an easy single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Chamika Karunaratne pushes it to cover for a single.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Length, on middle and leg. Dasun Shanaka stays on the leg side of the ball and drags his pull shot to mid-wicket for a couple more. Runs are coming in at a good rate for Sri Lanka now.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on the pads. Dasun Shanaka flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary off the over. Dasun Shanaka is looking in control here. A length ball, outside off. Dasun Shanaka stands back and slashes it through point for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, wide outside off. Dasun Shanaka tries to reach out but misses.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dasun Shanaka oozing with confidence. Back of a length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka opens the face of the bat late and guides it past backward point for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Chamika Karunaratne shuffles across and works it through square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Chamika Karunaratne pushes it to cover for one. 12 runs off it. The most expensive over by an Indian bowler in this innings.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Out of everybody's reach! Back of a length, on off, it flies off the deck. Chamika Karunaratne leaves it alone. Sanju Samson leaps behind the sticks but is unable to collect the ball. It races away to the fine leg fence.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Dasun Shanaka tucks it to square leg for one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Dasun Shanaka getting into the act now. Full length, on the pads. Dasun Shanaka flicks it through square leg with excellent timing and bags a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A tough one! It is not easy to take the catch running over the shoulders. Even difficult for a fielder like Ravindra Jadeja. A slower, short ball, on off. Chamika Karunaratne stays inside the crease and heaves across the line. The ball take the top-edge and flies towards cover. Ravindra Jadeja chases it and tries to gather the ball with a forward dive but in vain. A single is taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Dasun Shanaka dabs it to point and gets across for a quick single. The fielder has a shy but misses, although the batter was well in.
