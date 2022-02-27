India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower again, down the leg side. Shreyas Iyer clips it towards the square leg fence and comes back for the second with ease. Just 24 needed now off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is tucked away through mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Just knocking it around now these two. On top of middle, Iyer makes room and slaps it to deep cover for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter, on off. Ravindra Jadeja pulls it behind square this time for one more.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on off and Chamika Karunaratne rolls his fingers over the ball this time. Iyer mistimes the pull towards mid-wicket for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around leg. Jadeja pulls it down to deep square leg for a run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length, around off and this is guided down to third man for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chameera bangs it in short, with a bit of extra pace behind it. The ball is around leg stump and Jadeja looks to take him on. He gets beaten by pace but the umpire calls it a wide for height.
13.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the body from 'round the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja blocks it off the back foot.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, wide outside off. Iyer waits for it and dabs it down to short third man for an easy single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Jadeja taps it towards point for a quick run.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good length ball, slanting across off. Ravindra Jadeja stands tall and steers it late, behind point and the ball races away to the fence.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cutaway uppishly past the diving fielder at point for a single. Very difficult chance but Sri Lanka need something spectacular to get back in the game here.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A spicy bumper to end another fruitful over by Lahiru Kumara. Pacy short ball, around leg stump. Jadeja ducks under it and has a look at the square-leg umpire. No wide given.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, around 142 clicks and on off. This is driven off the inner half of the bat towards wide mid on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss this time, on middle. Ravindra Jadeja presents the full face of the bat and pushes it down the ground for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, slower and spilled down the leg side. Wided.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, jammed out to long on for one.
Ravindra Jadeja comes in at number 6.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Venkatesh Iyer goes for glory and holes out as Lahiru Kumara picks up his second wicket of the night. This is slower again and is abnged in around middle. Venkatesh Iyer just hangs back and without moving his feet just looks to swipe across the line. The ball goes off the top edge and flies down towards deep mid-wicket. The substitute fielder, Praveen Jayawickrama comes in from the deep and pouches it safely. 44 needed now off 46 balls. Is it too late now for a Lankan comeback?
12.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, drifting on the pads. Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards mid on and picks up a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Slanting across off, Iyer looks to cover drive. The ball comes off the inner half of the blade and goes towards mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in, outside off. Shreyas Iyer makes room and looks to slap it away but ends up slicing it towards deep cover. Just the single taken.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the up. Venkatesh Iyer drives it without much timing towards mid off for a quick single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, shorter and around off. Shreyas Iyer has to wait for it and pulls it down towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Jeffrey Vandersay looks to be in some pain. The physio had a look at him a while back but Jeffrey Vandersay signals the bench for replacement and walks off the field. Chamika Karunaratne comes into the attack now to bowl the remaining over.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, on off and spinning in. Iyer backs away and pushes it out on the off side.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Down the track and out of the park! Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and lifts the tossed-up delivery well over the long on fence. He makes it three fifties in a row and he looks unstoppable at the moment. Also, Jeffrey Vandersay twists his ankles while bowling and the physio is out to have a look. He seems fine for the time being.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control but gets enough on it does Venkatesh Iyer! Banged in short, at fiesty pace and on off. Venkatesh Iyer looks to take on the pull shot but is late on it. He still manages to muscle it past mid on and picks up a boundary. 54 needed now off 54 balls.
Venkatesh Iyer comes in at number 5.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Lahiru Kumara with a vicious yorker and that's the end of Deepak Hooda! Hooda tries to be a bit cheeky as he walks across his stumps. Kumara fires it in full and at 144 kph. Kumara nails the yorker and Hooda is completely beaten for pace as he tries to help it 'round the corner. The ball shatters the leg stump and Kumara gets a wicket. Can Sri Lanka build on this breakthrough now?
10.4 overs (1 Run) Length again, around middle and leg. This is tucked away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the hips, whipped away on the bounce to the man at the backward square leg fence for just a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, pitched up and Iyer heaves it towards wide long on for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, angling into middle. Iyer defends it out.
