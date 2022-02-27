India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Quicker and flatter, around off. Chamika Karunaratne looks to push it out on the off side but gets beaten.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on middle. Shanaka works it towards mid-wicket for one more.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads, Karunaratne looks to turn it on the leg side but misses. The ball goes off the pads and rolls towards short leg. The batters scamper through for a leg bye.
14.3 overs (0 Run) At 96 clicks and it's the big googly. Starts from outside off and ends on middle stump. Karunaratne is able to block it out.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on middle. Shanaka eases it down to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on off. Karunaratne tucks it 'round the corner for one.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! Down the leg side and Dasun Shanaka sweeps it fine. The ball beats the man at short fine leg but Mohammed Siraj runs to his right and puts in the dive at the fine leg fence to save two runs for his team.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time, on off. Karunaratne backs away and cuts it towards cover for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Karunaratne defends it out.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Tickled away fine and finds the fence. On the pads, and sliding down. Karunaratne looks to flick it away but the ball goes off the pad and runs away fine, into the fine leg fence.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on leg. Shanaka makes a bit of room and works it through covers for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter, on middle and turning in. Shanaka wrists it towards wide long on for a couple of runs.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A bumper this time, over middle. Karunaratne ducks under the ball but it dies on its way to the keeper.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on the hips and this is pulled down to deep backward square leg for just another run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, fuller and outside off. Karunaratne steers it down to third man for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off. Karunaratne defends it out.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. This is played off the back foot past point for a brace.
Chamika Karunaratne is the new man in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Venkatesh Iyer with a blinder and just when a partnership was brewing, Sri Lanka lose another wicket. Harshal Patel is brought back and he starts off with a short and wide one. Dinesh Chandimal rocks back and cuts it ferociously towards point. The ball goes uppishly and at a rate of knots but Venkatesh Iyer is sharp enough to get down in time. The ball eludes his palms but somehow he manages to hold on using his body. Iyer does seem hurt though but Chandimal has to walk back.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is eased down the ground for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely piece of bowling from Kuldeep Yadav. It's the googly this time and it is slowed up significantly. Full, on off and Chandimal is beaten past the outside edge as he looks to drive.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A tad shorter, on middle and turning back in. Dinesh Chandimal has a lot of time to make room and push it through covers. He times it beautifully and Shreyas Iyer cannot keep the ball in play as he races in from the point fence. A boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shanaka now with the reverse sweep. This is fuller and around leg stump. Shanaka reverses it towards point for a quick single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg. Chandimal nudges it on the leg side for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on off. Shanaka gets inside the line of the ball and paddles it down to fine leg. Mohammed Siraj is quick to get across to his right and keeps it down to one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A bit slower through the air and tossed up outside off. Dasun Shanaka winds up for the big heave leg side but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket. The batters get a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around middle. This is turned through mid-wicket for another single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on middle. Shanaka drives it down to long on for a run and the 50 comes up for Sri Lanka.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! At 93.4 kph and spilled down the leg side. Samson with another good take behind the stumps and a wide is called.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted this time, on off. Chandimal leans in and pushes it down to long off for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on off and skidding through. Chandimal defends it out.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched and punished! On off, beautifully driven through covers for a boundary by Dinesh Chandimal.
