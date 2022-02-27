India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly overpitched and punished! On middle, Sanju Samson whacks it over the fielder at mid on and picks up a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Too close for comfort! A length ball on off and this one nips back in sharply off the surface. Sanju Samson hangs back and looks to hoick it leg side but gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball flies just over the middle stump.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Iyer wrists it towards wide mid on for one more.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away straight to short fine leg. The fielder over there fumbles and a single is stolen.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bit too high. Dushmantha Chameera bends his back and bangs it in at around 146 clicks. Sanju Samson sways away from the line of the ball and a wide is called for height.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angled into middle and leg. Iyer bunts it towards silly mid on for a quick single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Samson works it off the back foot through mid on to turn the strike over.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Pitched up again, around middle. Iyer clips it in front of square this time and Pathum Nissanka has no chance of cutting this one off. 15 coming off Kumara's first over!
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant effort! Full and straight, flicked away towards the square leg fence. Pathum Nissanka hares to his right from the mid-wicket fence and puts in the slide to save a couple of important runs.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, over 146 clicks and around off. Iyer nudges it towards the cover region.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer is in some form! Pitched up, on off and at 147.5 kph. Iyer leans in and caresses it through extra cover for a boundary.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer with an innovative shot! Banged in short and into the body. Iyer shuffles in his crease and makes room leg side to slap it over cover-point for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Kumara starts off with a good length ball, angled into middle. This is bowled over 147 clicks and Samson dabs it down towards mid-wicket for a run.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, around off. Iyer taps it towards point.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the night for Shreyas Iyer. Pitched up, on off. Iyer stands tall and drives it exquisitely through covers for a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Samson punches it towards mid off for a quick single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, on off. Iyer shuffles a bit and works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up, on off and shapes back in. Iyer mistimes the straight drive back towards the bowler.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length, on off and angling across. Iyer gets right behind the line of the ball to make the block.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off. Sanju Samson stays solid in defense.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Iyer edges it down to third man for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! End of a very peculiar innings from Rohit Sharma and Dushmantha Chameera has his number once again. Short of a length, on off and at 142.4 kph. Rohit Sharma has been going for his shots tonight and once again tries to take the bowler on. Sharma goes for the pull but gets hurried on. The ball flies off the top edge towards mid off. Chamika Karunaratne back pedals and takes a good catch. Just the start Sri Lanka needed with the ball.
Dasun Shanaka is off the field. The Sri Lankan skipper is off the field as he hurt his fingers while diving for the catch. He is receiving treatment and for the time being, Charith Asalanka is the stand-in skipper.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely time for no run. Full and straight, over 141 clicks. Sharma drives it straight towards mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma hangs back, doesn't move his feet and drives it uppishly towards point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Chameera starts off with a short delivery, outside off. Sharma looks to uppercut but gets beaten by the extra bounce.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be Dushmantha Chameera.
0.6 over (1 Run) Just short! Full, on off and Rohit Sharma tries to be aggressive. He skips down the track and hits it uppishly towards mid off. Dasun Shanaka over there dives in front but the ball just falls short. Sharma picks up a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and straight, Sharma drills it back towards the bowler who does well to make the stop.
0.4 over (0 Run) A length ball, around leg. Sharma looks to give himself room but mistimes it badly towards short fine leg.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Binura Fernando with a good inswinging delivery but it's a bit too straight. Rohit Sharma flicks it past short fine leg and collects a boundary. Sharma is up and running.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length, slanting across off. Rohit Sharma hangs back and dabs it down on the off side.
0.1 over (1 Run) Fernando starts off with a length ball on off. Sanju Samson drives on the up and it is well stopped at short cover. Samson does get the single and he is off the mark straight away.
Follow the India vs Sri Lanka 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 144, are 43/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka 2022 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.