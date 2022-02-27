India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
3.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A spicy bouncer now. This is bowled on off and is angling away. Charith Asalanka tries to get some bat on it but is beaten once again.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! Fullish again, closer to the off pole. Asalanka looks to push at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width on offer and punished. Full and wide, Charith Asalanka slashes at it and gets it behind point for a boundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller, on off. Liyanage bunts it out on the off side for a quick single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Close but not close enough! A length ball, on off and this is nipping back in sharply off the surface. Janith Liyanage gets pinged on the pads as he looks to block it out. Mohammed Siraj is interested. India do go for the review eventually and UltraEdge confirms there's no bat on it. Ball Tracker shows that the ball was missing the top of off by a few inches. The original call of NOT OUT stands and India lose a review early on.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Asalanka defends it out.
Janith Liyanage is the new man in.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pathum Nissanka now perishes and Sri Lanka off to a catastrophic start here. Nissanka was getting bogged down and the pressure got to him. This is a bit pitched up, on off. Nissanka backs away and looks to lifts it over the long off fence but gets it off the toe end. The ball flies towards the edge of the circle around the mid off region and Venkatesh Iyer comes in from the long off fence to take a good catch. First international wicket for Avesh Khan and Sri Lanka lose both their openers.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of width on offer, Nissanka thumps it straight towards the man at cover.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Unlucky! A length ball, around middle and this one jags back in late and a long way as well. Pathum Nissanka makes a bit of room but gets beaten for pace. The ball goes off the pads and past the stumps, into the third man fence.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length this time, outside off and shaping away. Nissanka looks to thrash it through covers but misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, sliding into the pads. Nissanka looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. Khan appeals but the umpire says no.
Charith Asalanka is the new man in.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! Danushka Gunathilaka looks to start off with a bang but instead walks back for a golden duck. Mohammed Siraj bangs it in short, over 140 clicks and around the off pole. Gunathilaka hangs deep and doesn't move his feet. He looks to pull but the ball hurries on and Gunathilaka gets an inside edge. The ball goes on to hit the off stump and Siraj has provided India with a brilliant start.
0.5 over (1 Run) Pathum Nissanka and Sri Lanka are underway. Good-length, angled into the body. Nissanka makes a bit of room and dabs it down to third man for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Four dots in a row now! Around the top of off, at 137.6 clicks. Nissanka bunts it towards Jadeja at point and wants the single. His partner, Danushka Gunathilaka doesn't want to risk it against Jadeja.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length again, angled into middle and leg. Nissanka defends it on the leg side.
0.2 over (0 Run) Extra bit of bounce and lovely late movement as well. This is angled in on off stump and the ball moves away late off the surface. Pathum Nissanka is beaten all ends up.
0.1 over (0 Run) Siraj starts off with a good length ball, around off and shaping away. Pathum Nissanka guides it nicely to the left of point where Ravindra Jadeja makes a brilliant diving stop.
We are moments away from the start of the match! The Indian players spread out on the field as the Sri Lankan openers, Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka take guard. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Ravindra Jadeja is in for a quick chat. Jadeja says that he is very happy to be back after two months and is also happy to bat wherever the team requires him to. He adds that he practiced at the NCA in Bangalore and got enough time to recover. When he was recovering, mentally he was always trying to stay focused on his return. Mentions that even when he was injured, he kept running in order to stay in shape and then slowly and steadily got better.
India captain, Rohit Sharma says that they wanted to bowl first as well and want to keep challenging themselves as a team. He adds that Ishan has been ruled out and they do not want to take any chances. Alongside him, Bhuvi, Bumrah and Chahal all go out. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj come in tonight. On being India's most capped T20I player he says that it's always a beautiful feeling representing your country and will look to do his best.
Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipper, is for a chat. He says, they will bat first. It looks like the conditions are good to bat on. Mentions, there are a couple of changes to their side and will look to end the series with a win.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Janith Liyanage (In for Praveen Jayawickrama), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay (In for Kamil Mishara), Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Ishan Kishan), Mohammed Siraj (In for Bhuvneshwar Kumar), Avesh Khan (In for Jasprit Bumrah) and Ravi Bishnoi (In for Yuzvendra Chahal).
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of Sri Lanka and they will have a BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Deepdas Gupta is alongside Rusell Arnold. DDS says that the pitch is a different one and hence the dimensions change as well. Arnold says there's less grass on this pitch but it is still hard and there are a few areas on which if the ball pitches, the batters might be troubled. It is a bit dry so the spinners will have a better day than yesterday. DDS adds that the pacers will still get a lot of bounce and 180 is what the side batting first will be looking for.
Sri Lankan batters did showcase their aggressive hitting with the blade once they got their eye in. It wasn't a lone-fought battle, unlike the first game and Sri Lanka will expect the batters to keep up the good work. We might see some changes in the bowling department though, as the visitors still hunt for their deadly mix. An exciting contest awaits. Stay tuned for the toss.
In the recent games, the Indian middle-order has been going bonkers and racking up runs at a brisk rate. The camp would hope the batters continue on their merry way and provide a helping hand in completing the whitewash. The bowling though needs an improvement from the last match as the Indian bowlers leaked a lot of runs at the death.
Hello and a warm welcome to the third T20I game between India and Sri Lanka. This is the final game of the series with India having sealed it with 2-0. Will the hosts continue their dominance? Or will the visitors be able to take away a consolation win? We shall find out soon.
... MATCH DAY ...
