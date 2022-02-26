India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on the pads. Kamil Mishara flicks it to mid on.
DRINKS! So, both the spinners have done really well to get the wickets. There is still something in the pitch and India will look to make most of it. Sri Lanka need to develop another big partnership here. Kamil Mishara joins Pathum Nissanka in the middle.
Review! Up goes the finger for the LBW decision but Charith Asalanka takes it upstairs. No bat there. Three reds and Sri Lanka lose their review.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! It looked plumb to the naked eye and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Charith Asalanka has a chat with his partner and opts to take the review. Coming back to the ball, it is floated, full, on middle and leg. Charith Asalanka gets on one knee and tries to sweep it away. Although he fails to get any bat on it and gets rapped on the pads. Yuzvendra Chahal appeals and the umpire does not even take time to agree with the bowler. The review is taken and the Ball Tracking shows three reds. Sri Lanka lose their second wicket in no time.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Charith Asalanka pushes it to cover.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Pathum Nissanka goes back and cuts it to point for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. Charith Asalanka flicks it to square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A flipper this time. Around off, this one holds it's line. Charith Asalanka tries to play for the spin but gets beaten on the outside edge.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the stumps. Charith Asalanka works it past short mid-wicket for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Nissanka pushes it to cover for a single.
Charith Asalanka is the new man in.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja has the last laugh. He draws the first blood and sends back Danushka Gunathilaka, who was just starting to take the charge. It is touch short, outside off. Danushka Gunathilaka fetches it from outside off, but gets it off the top edge. It flies in the air towards mid on. Venkatesh Iyer comes forward, keeps his eyes on the ball and dives in front of him to pouch the ball safely.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! 16 runs come off the first three deliveries. Full and wide outside off. Danushka Gunathilaka reaches out and smokes it over the wide long on fence.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Danushka Gunathilaka now capitalizing on the off side. An arm ball, going away from the left-hander. Danushka Gunathilaka plays it a little late and cuts it towards third man for a boundary.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Danushka Gunathilaka getting into the act now. Sri Lanka making their intentions clear. Floated, full and on off. Danushka Gunathilaka gets low and slogs it over wide long on fence for a biggie.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated, outside off, turning away. Pathum Nissanka hangs back and slaps it through point for a brace. 50 up for Sri Lanka. Both the batters have grown really well for the visitors.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Danushka Gunathilaka clips it to mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A slower one, touch short, wide outside off. Pathum Nissanka cuts it to point with any timing on it. They take a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Danushka Gunathilaka sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Danushka Gunathilaka with some good use of his feet. A short ball, outside off. Danushka Gunathilaka makes room and cuts it through point for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Pathum Nissanka gets low and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Danushka Gunathilaka stays back and lofts it over cover. Deepak Hooda chases the ball in the deep and keeps it in. Two runs.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Pathum Nissanka works it to mid on for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Flighted, full and on off. Pathum Nissanka changes his stance and goes for the reverse sweep. The ball flies over the keeper's head off the top-edge and ends up in the boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, fuller and on off. Pathum Nissanka defends it out solidly.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Length, on the stumps. Pathum Nissanka hangs back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pathum Nissanka pushes it to the left of the bowler. Jadeja dives to that side and makes a half stop.
Spin from both the ends as Ravindra Jadeja has the ball now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Some bounce to end the over. Tossed up, just outside off. It flies off the deck. Danushka Gunathilaka tries to chase it but misses.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Looped in, on off. Danushka Gunathilaka defends it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Slower, on the pads. Pathum Nissanka flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, around leg. Danushka Gunathilaka makes room and punches it to covers for another single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, fuller. Pathum Nissanka eases it down the ground to long on for one.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the welcome Yuzvendra Chahal wanted. Flatter and short, outside off. Pathum Nissanka stays back and cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
