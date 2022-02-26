India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR!
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, outside off. Iyer moves across and tries to play the same shot as the previous one but misses. He has shown his class in this innings. Just 2 runs needed now.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Youker, outside off. Iyer shuffles again, opens the bat face and just helps it away past the keeper and short third man for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Shreyas steps across and tries to squeeze it out but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single. India one hit away now.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Iyer powers it to covers and the fielder there lets it through. A single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Jadeja guides it straight to the fielder at point.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Jadeja gets underneath and lifts it towards extra cover for a single. Just 9 needed now.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to stay away from the arc and serves it over the tramline. Left alone.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jadeja won't mind it! Full ball, outside off. Jadeja looks to drive but gets an outside edge to third man and beats the fielder at the fence as well. Hat-trick of boundaries.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jadeja is enjoying his time out there! Length again, on middle. Jadeja gets into the position quickly and pulls it to square leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India are in a hurry! A length ball, on middle. Jadeja pulls it hard and to mid-wicket for a boundary. 19 needed off 27 balls.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the air and dropped! Sri Lankan fielding coach will be disappointed! Touch fuller, on middle. Jadeja lofts it straight, it gets the elevation and the fielder at the fence tries to take but the ball pops out and goes over the fence.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Sri Lankan players look tired! Fuller and on middle. Jadeja drills it to long on and the fielder there fumbles to collect it. Two taken.
