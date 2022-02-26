India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Another single! A length ball, on the pads, Ravindra Jadeja flicks it to square leg for one more. India need almost a run a ball to get over the line.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Iyer pushes it to cover for one.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on off. Shreyas Iyer taps it to deep point for a brace.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angled into off. Ravindra Jadeja stays back and steers it to third man for one.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on the pads. Ravindra Jadeja flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Poor from Binura Fernando. He cannot afford to give away any freebies. A slower bouncer, down leg. Ravindra Jadeja leaves it alone. Wide called.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground. Ravindra Jadeja makes the most of the Free-Hit. Full length, on off. Ravindra Jadeja drives it down the ground to long on for a boundary.
14.1 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja never takes time to find his rhythm. A length ball, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja stays back and punches it through point. It races away to the boundary. The umpire signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit to follow.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja guides it down to third man for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, on off. Ravindra Jadeja tries to heave it across the line but misses.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer stands tall and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Ravindra Jadeja pushes it to cover for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full length, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja leans in and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja comes in now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Binura Fernando takes a blinder at slips. What a stunning catch to end a stunning knock by Sanju Samson. Full length, outside off. Sanju Samson throws his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies over Binura Fernando. He leaps high in the air and pouches the ball with his left hand. Binura Fernando cannot believe it. An eventful over comes to an end.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Third maximum of the over. Overpitched, on off, Sanju Samson gets under it and muscles it over the long off fence for a maximum.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Lahiru Kumara fires in a yorker, in the blockhole. Sanju Samson gets his blade down in time and digs it out.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Full length, outside off. Sanju Samson reaches out and smokes it over the cover fence for a biggie.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, outside off. Sanju Samson tries to chase it but misses. Wide called.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is Sanju Samson at it's best. A full-length ball, just outside off. Sanju Samson stands tall and smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson picking up the pace now. Full length, on middle and leg. Sanju Samson heaves across the line through square leg and beats the man in the deep to clout the ropes.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Full toss, on middle. Iyer pushes it straight down the ground. The fielder from long off runs across and half-stops it but does enough to keep it away from the fence.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slants it on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short ball and angling down. Left alone. Wided.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle. Iyer turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Length ball, down the leg side. Samson misses his flick and the keeper does well to get a hand on it. A single stolen.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Iyer works it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Iyer in sublime form! Short of a length, outside off. Iyer waits and ramps it over backward point for a biggie. The ball clashes on the cushion and given as a maximum.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, played back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it to long off for a single.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR IYER! Back of a length, on off. Shreyas Iyer pulls it powerfully over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Samson works it towards mid on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Sanju Samson looks to pull it away. The ball flies off the outer half towards deep mid-wicket. It lands short of the fielder. They take one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
