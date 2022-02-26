India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A low dipping ball, in the slot. Nissanka can only defend it back. Superb over by Bumrah.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off, pushed through covers for a single.
Dasun Shanaka is the new man in.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bumrah comes back and takes the wicket. Pathum Nissanka is losing partners in cluster at the other end. Sri Lanka look to be in a spot of bother. Pitches it up, on off, the slower ball does the trick as Dinesh Chandimal drives it on the up with hard hands and straight to Rohit Sharma at extra covers.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That raced away to the fence! Bumrah misses his yorker by an inch and Chandimal drives it straight down the ground for a boundary. 100 up as well.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Chandimal swings across and misses. It was the off-cutter again by Bumrah.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, slanting on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, on middle. Nissanka is late as he tries to pull and the ball drops on the pitch. Missed out there, was a ball to be hit.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Nissanka punches it but straight to the fielder at covers.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Chandimal pushes it through covers for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to deep square leg.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A huge, huge appeal for LBW but not given! A quicker ball, tossed up, angling on leg. Nissanka misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. Might be going down the leg side. Yes, replay confirms it.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nissanka getting a move on! Width given, outside off. Nissanka waits and cuts it hard wide of sweeper cover for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good effort by Yuzvendra Chahal! Short in length, on middle. Nissanka pulls it to fine leg. Yuzvendra Chahal there runs to his right, dives and flicks it back but the ball rolls back into the fence. Rohit Sharma applauds the effort.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Chanidmal dabs it to third man for one run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Nissanka drills it to long on for a single. The fielder throws to the bowler's side and Rohit Sharma fumbles in backing up but no extra run taken.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Nissanka needs to stay till the deep! A length ball, on off. Nissanka makes room and slashes it over covers for a boundary.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-0-8-0) is back into the attack now.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Chandimal bunts it off the pads to deep square leg.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, on off. This is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Around off. Chandimal taps it to point and takes off for a quick single. Venkatesh Iyer there fails to collect the ball.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on middle. Chandimal on the front foot, pushed back to Jadeja.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on middle. Nissanka turns it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Nissanka punches it to covers.
Dinesh Chandimal is the new man in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT TAKEN! Wonderful catch by Shreyas! A fuller ball, outside off. Kamil Mishara drives it on the up and towards covers where Shreyas Iyer dives forward and takes a superb catch. The ball was dying but he does well to get his fingers under it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower one again, on middle, flicked to mid-wicket and two runs are taken. The third umpire checks for a short run and it shows there was something behind the line.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Mishara guides it to third man for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Almost there! A length ball, outside off, was the slower one and Mishara tries to push with hard ends. The ball lobs over the bowler and in front of mid off.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Nissanka punches it to deep point for a single.
