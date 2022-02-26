India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three boundaries on the trot. Shreyas Iyer wants to make the most of the Powerplay. A low full toss, on off. Iyer drives it down the ground for a boundary at long off. 14 runs off the over.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Shreyas Iyer is in his groove. A short ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer stands tall and pulls it between long on and deep mid-wicket to bag another boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. A short ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer comes forward and pull it in front of him past mid on for a boundary. This is a glorious hit.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled across, on off. Shreyas Iyer gets it back to the bowler off the inner half.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Ishan Kishan eases it to mid off for an easy single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Iyer guides it through backward point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. A short ball, just outside off. Ishan Kishan stays back and tries to pull it away. He fails to get any bat on it.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Iyer pushes it to cover for one.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Back of a length, outside off, shaping away. Shreyas Iyer tries to cut it away but finds the outside edge. It flies past the slip fielder and finds the fence at third man.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full length outside off. Ishan Kishan throws his blade at it. The ball flies of the toe-end towards third man. They take one.
Halt in play! Ishan Kishan gets hit on the helmet. He sits down and looks like he just needs a breather. A concussion protocol follows as well.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUCH! This must've hurt. Back of a length, on middle and leg. Ishan Kishan looks to pull it away but misses. He gets hit hard on his helmet. Lahiru Kumara walks towards the batter and has a check on him.
3.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Good length, around off, nips in a long way. Shreyas Iyer hops and tries to flick it away but misses. The ball brushes off the pads. They cross for a leg bye.
Change. Lahiru Kumara is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads, some extra bounce off the deck. Shreyas Iyer stays back and tries to flick it away but misses. The ball hit him on the pads. Dushmantha Chameera appeals but the umpire says no. They collect a leg bye.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Ishan Kishan drives it to cover for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Iyer pushes it to mid off for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Woah! This was close. An outswinger, full and just besides the off pole. Shreyas Iyer moves too much into the crease and gets beaten by the swing.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it to point.
2.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Ishan Kishan gets it towards third man off the leading edge. They take one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, going down leg. Ishan Kishan stands back and looks to pull it away but misses. Wide called.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off, blocked out solidly.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark in fine fashion. Full length, on the stumps. Shreyas Iyer steps forward and drives it down the ground. Binura Fernando gets a strong hand on it but the ball still manages to race away to the long off fence.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Ishan Kishan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Nearly chopped on! Back of a length, on off. It gets some extra bounce off the deck. Ishan Kishan gets it off the bottom half, as the sneaks past the stumps.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan gets his second boundary of the chase but this time he gets very lucky. A length ball, outside off, shaping away a hint. Ishan Kishan looks to drive it through covers, it takes the outside edge and goes past slips and into the boundary at third man.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the stumps. Ishan Kishan defends it into the deck.
Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in. Binura Fernando to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Early success for Sri Lanka and Dushmantha Chameera gets rid of Rohit Sharma for just one. This is a huge wicket for the visitors. A good-length ball, on the fourth stump line. Rohit Sharma tries to defend it out with soft hands but gets an inside edge. The ball goes onto shatter the stumps.
0.5 over (1 Run) Fuller, on leg. Ishan Kishan flicks it off his pads to deep square leg for one.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! A full-length ball, sliding down leg. Ishan Kishan tries to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
0.4 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off, Ishan Kishan gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! A full-length ball, on off. Ishan Kishan gets his blade down in time and steers it through backward point for a boundary.
0.2 over (2 Runs) A length ball, on the pads. Kishan stays back and flicks it to deep square leg for a brace. He gets off the mark as well.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rohit Sharma and India are off the mark. A length ball, on leg. Rohit Sharma nudges it to square leg for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 184, are 44/2. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.