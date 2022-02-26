India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipper says they would have bowled first as well as the pitch was covered for a long time. He hopes the openers give a good start. Informs there are two changes.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, is in for a chat. He says they will bowl first. Mentions they just need to have the score in front of them, no other idea behind it. Says it does not depend on wins and losses, it depends on what the team wants. Says they had to rest a few players. Says that the changes in the squad does not depend on the result.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (In for Janith Liyanage), Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando (In for Jeffrey Vandersay).
India (Unchanged playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Rohit Sharma. India will BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Ajit Agarkar says although it was raining for a long time, the ground staff have done a terrific job. Says the pitch looks in good condition and with lovely grass cover, the ball will come good on the bat. Deep Dasgupta adds the ground is longer on the one side and even the pitch looks good to bat. Ends, It will be interesting to see what the captains will choose.
Sri Lanka need their batters to step up if they are to level the series. In the first game, it was only Charith Asalanka who got a good start. Although they do have an experienced bowling pack, they have taken a blow in the spin department with the loss of Maheesha Theekshana due to an injury. There might be some new faces in this game. The visitors have a poor T20I record against India and they would be eyeing to turn their luck around. Also, the conditions are overcast here so rain might play a part. But we hope that it stays away from the action. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
With the bench strength that India possesses, their squad in the first game never looked like it was missing some big names. The skipper, Rohit Sharma used his bowlers really well and allowed Deepak Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer some time with the ball that did not go in vain. Also, the top order went all guns-blazing and would hope they continue in the same manner. Until Ruturaj Gaikwad is fit to play, we should expect the same 11 for the hosts.
Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka. The hosts have taken a 1-nil lead in the series. But now the conditions would be very different as both teams head to Dharamsala. India performed really well and got over the line convincingly by a 62-run margin.
... Match Day ...
