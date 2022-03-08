Axar Patel has been added to India squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka set to be played in Bengaluru from March 12, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media release. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Axar Patel to India's squad for the second Paytm Test to be played from 12-16th March in Bengaluru. The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," the statement said. According to the Indian board, Axar is fit after the completion of his "rehab".

Axar Patel replaces Kuldeep Yadav in the squad.

India's squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel

