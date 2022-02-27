India captain Rohit Sharma will eye yet another milestone when his team takes on Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala later on Sunday. Rohit, who recently went past Martin Guptill to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is, is just 18 runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs as a captain. Rohit, who is expected to take charge of the Indian team for 28th time in T20Is on Sunday, could become the 2nd fastest to reach this landmark after Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Rohit will also become only third India captain to achieve this milestone after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

The 34-year-old did not have the best of outing with the bat in the second T20I, and will look to end the series on a high.

Moreover, if India manage to beat Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I, it will be their 17th win over the visitors, the most by a team against any opposition in T20Is.

India's 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka was their 11th on the bounce in the shortest format, and will look to make that 12 when both the teams face off on Sunday.

India batters stole the show after Sri Lanka had posted 183 for five after being put on to bat.

Shreyas Iyer led the charge with a 44-ball 74 while Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja also played cameos of 39 and 45*, respectively, to take India across the finishing line with 17 balls to spare.

India and Sri Lanka will also play a two-match Test series following the conclusion of the T20I series.

The first Test will be played in Mohali from March 4-8 while Bengaluru will host the second Test, which will be a day/night affair, from March 12 to 16.