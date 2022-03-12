Mayank Agarwal's homecoming did not go according to plan as a big mix-up with captain Rohit Sharma ended his first Test match innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for 4. Confusion reigned supreme in the fourth ball of the second over of the second and final Test match against Sri Lanka. Left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando got the pink ball to nip back slightly. Mayank got himself in a bit of a tangle and the ball appeared to have hit his pad first. The Sri Lankans went up in a big appeal but the umpire did not seem convinced. While all this was happening, Mayank tried to sneak in a single without noticing that Praveen Jayawickrama, who was moving in from point to covers, had almost collected the ball. Rohit at the other end sent Mayank back but the right-hander had charged too far down the wicket. Jayawickrama just lobbed it back towards Sri Lanka keeper Niroshan Dickwella with Mayank having no chance to return to the crease on time.

Watch: Mayank Agarwal's Innings Ends Early After He Gets Run Out In Bizarre Fashion vs Sri Lanka

The drama, however, did not end there. Dickwella, for some strange reason, before whipping the bails off, started to signal for the review. He took the bails off a moment later and made the 'T' signal again but the third umpire informed that Fernando had overstepped. Since it was a no ball, there was no point in even considering the LBW appeal but the run out stood and Mayank took the long walk back to the pavilion after scoring just 4.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first in the third pink ball day-night Test in India. The hosts made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Thakur in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

