India are on the brink of getting clean swept by South Africa in the ongoing two-match Test series between the sides. The Proteas won the first game by 30 runs in Kolkata to take the lead. In the second game too, the visitors put on a stunning show, taking control of things in Guwahati. By the end of play on Day 3, South Africa had an overall lead of 314 runs with all 10 wickets in hand in their second innings. Before the start of action on the next day, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen giving a serious pep talk to the home team players.

As Gambhir was guiding his players ahead of the start of play on Tuesday, the broadcaster played a clip of his statement from last year. "We want to be that team which can score 400 in a day and bat for two days to salvage a draw," Gambhir had said in a press conference ahead of India's first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble reacted to Gambhir's words during commentary and said they need to back the statement up by performing against South Africa in Guwahati.

"You just have to back up those words. You have an opportunity here against the best side in world cricket today. They (South Africa) have won the trophy (World Test Championship). Can't have a better chance of making a match and saying, 'Okay, this is our character. We are here to play and we can win. If we don't win at least we fight it out and ensure we don't lose.' Yeah, those words are fine but you need it back it up (with performance) on the field today," said Kumble.

Notably, India were bundled out for 201, conceding a first-innings lead of 288 runs in the game.

The spirited Proteas put up a good show in their second innings as well, making the game even tougher for India.