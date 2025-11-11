After six long years, Test cricket returns to the iconic Eden Gardens - and it's no ordinary toss this time. India and South Africa open the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy with a commemorative coin bearing the faces of the two great leaders. The buzz is unmistakable in the city of joy as India prepares to take on the World Test Champions. Before a ball is bowled, history will be made. The toss for this Test will feature a special commemorative coin - Mahatma Gandhi on one side, Nelson Mandela on the other - a fitting tribute to two nations bound by freedom struggles and shared ideals.

The Gandhi-Mandela Trophy has always carried weight, but this gesture elevates it beyond cricket, into the realm of legacy and respect.

Gill Energy At Eden

Fresh off the flight from Australia, Shubman Gill's presence has electrified Eden Gardens. He was one of the earliest to walk out for a hit, spending long minutes under the morning sun, studying the surface with coach Gautam Gambhir. The two were later joined by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and curator Sujan Mukherjee - a clear sign that Gill, pencilled in for No.3, is taking no chances on a track expected to challenge both skill and temperament. Gill was also spotted chatting with former South African pacer Morne Morkel - perhaps a discussion about tackling bounce and seam in the early overs.

The Eden Pitch: Pace, Bounce, And Later... Turn

The pitch at Eden is expected to play true - pace and carry for the first two days before the surface begins to crumble and bring the spinners into play. The curator's team has prepared a hard surface with a thin grass cover, and the morning sessions might see some lively movement for the quicks.

India's likely combination reflects this dual nature. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are near certainties, while the third spinner's slot could be a toss up between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bowlers Sweat It Out

Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead, looked sharp and focused in the nets - bowling in spells for nearly an hour with short breaks. His rhythm, and that heavy ball of his, will be India's biggest weapon in the opening burst. Nitish Kumar Reddy also rolled his arm over, pushing his case for selection.

There's a buzz around the wicketkeeper-batter slot too. Dhruv Jurel, fresh from back-to-back unbeaten centuries for India A against South Africa A in Bengaluru, could edge ahead. His form, confidence, and wicketkeeping skills make him a strong contender, though Reddy's all-round ability keeps him in the mix.

Notable Absentees

Three days out from the first Test, several key India players who were part of the India A series in Bengaluru - KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep - skipped training at Eden. Team management sources say there's no injury concern; the focus was on workload management ahead of a demanding two-Test series.

Theatre Of Dreams - Eden Gardens

A Test at Eden is never just another match. It's theatre - of history, noise, and expectation. The Gandhi-Mandela Trophy adds emotional weight, the new coin toss adds symbolism, and the cricket promises balance: fire from Bumrah, finesse from Jadeja, and the flair of Gill under Gambhir's sharp eye.

India will want to start strong in front of a packed Kolkata crowd. South Africa, with their pace battery and proven grit, know Eden can turn into a fortress - or a cauldron. Test cricket is back home, and the stage is ready for drama.