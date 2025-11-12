India will square off against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the opener, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin advised head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill to include Dhruv Jurel in the Playing XI as a specialist batter. Jurel delivered an impressive performance in the Tests against the West Indies, where he featured as a wicketkeeper-batter in the absence of Rishabh Pant. With Pant now fit to return, Jurel's chances of making the cut appear slim.

Before the series, Jurel also shone in the second Unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A, scoring unbeaten knocks of 132* and 127*.

Reflecting on Jurel's recent form, Ashwin stated that the 24-year-old should be included in the team in place of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"There can be no debate around Sai Sudharsan. Dhruv Jurel should walk into the side, lower down the order. You don't need Nitish Kumar Reddy because you have two pacers and three spinners. Dhruv Jurel has to play. Someone who is in good form, please utilise that. He is in good form and has been performing well," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

"He is in the form of his life; he smashed twin hundreds against South Africa A. The first one came when the team was in trouble, so I think the management has a decision to make," Ashwin added.

Ashwin also noted that with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar already in the mix, there is little need to include all-rounder Axar Patel.

"It all depends on the conditions. Both Tests will be played in the East. The ball will turn there, so you have to decide how many spinners you want to go in with. Ravindra Jadeja is locked as the left-arm spinner; Kuldeep must play. Washington Sundar will also play. If these three spinners feature, then there is no chance of Axar playing; he can only come in if Jadeja is not in the team," Ashwin explained.