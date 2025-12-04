Former India head coach Ravi Shastri launched a blistering attack at those trying to make the lives of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma difficult. In an interview, the former India head coach delivered a stern warning to 'trouble-makers' as the veteran duo's future in the Indian team remains a hot topic of debate. During the interview, Shastri told critics and "some people" not to "mess around" with the careers and reputations of ODI stalwarts, Kohli and Rohit. Shastri, who developed a father-son-like relationship with Kohli and also worked closely with Rohit, did not mince words during the discussion.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are ODI giants. You don't mess around with players of that stature," Shastri said during the interview, placing the two batting icons on a pedestal above the current noise surrounding their positions and roles, especially in the wake of India's ODI World Cup plans.

The comments come at a time when a new wave of analytical scrutiny has questioned the longevity and approach of established stars, especially considering that they both have retired from Tests and ODIs. While Shastri refrained from taking names directly, his comments left little doubt about the target of his ire.

When pressed on who exactly was engaged in this 'messing around', Shastri's response was characteristically cryptic.

"Some people are doing it. That's all I will say," he said on Prabhat Khabar before firing an unfiltered warning, "And if these two switch on properly, hit the right buttons, all the ones messing around will disappear from the scene real quick."

Shastri's strong defence is widely interpreted as a direct message to the current selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, and team management, urging them to back the proven match-winners instead of making their lives difficult.

There's been plenty of chatter around Kohli and Rohit's plans for the ODI World Cup in 2027, with critics suggesting that lack of match practice is going to make their selection in the ODI team difficult. Both have been urged to resume playing domestic one-day cricket in order to remain match fit.

While Rohit agreed to fulfil the BCCI criteria by making himself available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the same wasn't the case with Kohli. Initially, Kohli said no to domestic cricket return but made a U-turn after selectors' persuasion.