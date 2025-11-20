Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary took aim at head coach Gautam Gambhir and said that if there are issues with the players' batting techniques, it is his job to teach and not blame. Indian batters faced a lot of criticism after the loss against South Africa in the first Test match in Kolkata. The batters struggled on the Eden Gardens pitch that assisted spinners and chasing 124, they were bundled out for just 93 in the second innings. Tiwary praised Gambhir for making his stand clear on the nature of the pitch but added that it was his responsibility to work on the batters' techniques ahead of the match.

"You cannot blame players' technique after losing. As a coach, your job is to teach, not to blame. If the batters didn't have solid defence, why weren't they trained before the match? When he played, Gambhir himself was a good player of spin, so he should teach more. Because the results aren't in India's favour right now," he said in an interview with India Today.

Tiwary was also not happy with the decision to send Washington Sundar to bat at No. 3. While the batter did get good starts in both innings, it was not enough to make an impact for his side.

"Washington Sundar is a talented cricketer. But Sai Sudharsan was in good touch at No. 3 and you should have shown more trust in him. I think he would have succeeded," he said.

Despite playing as an all-rounder, Washington just bowled one over in the match.

"These are things that raise question marks and we need to ask questions. If you are not using the player for the reason he was selected, that slot is getting wasted. He ends up taking the place of a specialist cricketer and that can sometimes backfire," the former India cricketer added.