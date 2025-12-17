Cameron Green, the tall Australian all-rounder, quite expectedly generated massive interest as Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings went head-to-head to acquire his services at the IPL 2026 auction. Ultimately, KKR roped him in for a whopping sum of Rs 25.20 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. With that, he became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the tournament. As his bidding reached the Rs 25 crore mark, he surpassed the previous record set by his Australian teammate Mitchell Starc, who was bought by KKR for Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

Overall, he became the third-costliest player in the history of the IPL auction after Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 mega auction) and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction).

As KKR's bid crossed Rs 25 crore, CSK pulled out. Former CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin, however, opined that CSK had missed a trick.

"We conducted a mock auction, and that's when it became clear there was virtually no chance of him going over Rs 30 crore. In fact, had KKR been a little more patient - like some other franchises, Punjab for instance, who took their time while bidding - things might have played out differently," Ashwin said in a video on Ash Ki Baat.

"If that had happened, CSK would likely have let Cameron Green go much earlier. I had a sense that CSK were bidding more out of necessity than intent; it didn't feel like they were fully committed to acquiring him.

"Personally, I felt Cameron Green would have been a terrific addition to CSK, and in that sense, they may have missed a small trick. That said, this isn't about the price point. Cameron Green is a generational talent, and for KKR, he is an outstanding acquisition," Ashwin added.

Green previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, before missing the 2025 season due to back surgery.