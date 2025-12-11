After registering a massive 101-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I, India are all set to face them again in the second match on Thursday in Mullanpur. With 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will aim to rectify the mistakes they made in the first match. After the failure of the top order, all-rounder Hardik Pandya took the responsibility on his shoulders and played an unbeaten knock of 59 off 28 balls and helped India post a total of 175/6. Later, the hosts bundled out the Proteas for 74 and won the match by 101 runs.

In the second T20I, the entire focus will be on India's Playing XI. Talking about the openers, both Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill were dismissed for 17 and 4 respectively and failed to leave a mark. The second match will be a crucial test for Gill as he has been visibly struggling for runs in the shortest format.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to play a big knock but his style of captaincy was applauded by many. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was the Player of the Match with his 59-run knock and one wicket with the ball, will be eager to deliver another dominating performance in the second T20I.

All-rounder Axar Patel scored 23 off 21 balls and also went on to take two wickets. Along with Axar, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also contributed with two wickets.

Though wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma failed to impress, he likely to wear the big gloves again in the second T20I, blocking Sanju Samson's way.

In the pace department, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets each. With the presence of Hardik, both Arshdeep and Bumrah are highly likely to retain their spots in the team.

After such a dominating win in the first game, India are likely to go ahead with the same Playing XI in the second T20I. However, seeing the playing conditions of Mullanpur, which are slightly spin-friendly, the hosts might include spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shivam Dube.

India's Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.