India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd T20I: After a dominating victory in the first match, India face South Africa again in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav and Co registered a marvelous 101-run victory over the Proteas, where Hardik Pandya delivered an all-round performance. In the opening match, India's top-order failed to live up to the expectations but Hardik took the onus and propelled India to a good total of 175/6 in 20 overs. Later, the Proteas were bundled out for 74.

In this second T20I, opener Shubman Gil will be eager to play a big knock as he has been visibly struggling for runs in the shortest format.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be played on December 11, Thursday (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)