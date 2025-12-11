Two of the strongest performers for India in ODI cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, put on a show with the bat in the last two series against Australia and South Africa. While it was Rohit who was named the Player of the Match after the Australia series, Kohli bagged the honour after the South Africa series concluded. Yet, there wasn't much that head coach Gautam Gambhir in praise of the duo after the third ODI against South Africa in Vizag.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who has played with Gambhir both in the Indian team and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), expressed surprise at Gambhir's lack of appreciation for Kohli and Rohit in the post-match press conference, after the Vizag ODI.

"What I found surprising is the post-match of that series, in the press conference, I didn't see Gautam giving credit to either Rohit or Virat. Here are a couple of guys who've batted out of their skins and shown us how good they are and how good they can be. They reduced all kinds of doubts and shut down any naysayers about what they actually can do and will do for India when they are in the right kind of form. That felt strange," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel, suggesting the two were ignored by Gambhir.

Speaking to media in Vizag after India's 8-wicket win, Gambhir was asked about his plans for the ODI World Cup, especially with regards to the future of Rohit and Kohli. The India coach reiterated the same stance, saying the marquee event is too far ahead.

"First you've got to realise that the ODI World Cup is two years away. It's important to stay in the present. They are world-class players and their experience is important in the dressing room. They've been doing it for a long time. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is going to be important in the 50-over format," he said.

In a bid to prolong their ODI careers, both Kohli and Rohit have also agreed to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.