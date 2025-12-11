India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: India square off against South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series in Mullanpur on Thursday. India clinched a stunning 101-run victory over the Proteas in the first T20I, bundling out the visitors for their lowest-ever T20I score. Hardik Pandya was the star of the show, smashing a 28-ball 59, and all eyes will be on him again as he is just one wicket away from becoming the first-ever pace-bowling all-rounder to take 100 wickets and score 1,000 T20I runs. Attention will also be on India captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, who have been out-of-form recently. Aiden Markram-led South Africa will be aiming to bounce back and level the series. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd T20I LIVE Updates, straight from Mullanpur:
India vs South Africa LIVE: Shubman Gill under pressure
India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill will be under pressure to perform today. He has not managed a single half-century in his last 19 white-ball games for India. With Sanju Samson finding himself out of the team, the pressure is on Gill to flourish as an opener.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: India's in-form bowling attack
A large aspect in making India the No. 1 T20I team in the world has been their bowling attack. And they were in full flow during the first T20I in Cuttack. Every single Indian bowler took a wicket that day. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel scalped two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube chipped in with one each.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE: Can South Africa bounce back?
South Africa will be under pressure to make a comeback. The Proteas were thoroughly outclassed in the first T20I, collapsing to their lowest-ever T20I score - 74. Aiden Markram's men will be eager to put on a more improved showing in Mullanpur today.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Scanner on SKY
India captain Suryakumar Yadav is under the scanner, having not been in good form off late. A big score has eluded him for some time, and he would be keen on silencing the doubters today. Suryakumar is also 47 runs away from 9,000 T20 runs, and 5 sixes away from 400 T20 sixes.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah's huge milestone
The first T20I was a special day for Jasprit Bumrah. India's pace spearhead took two wickets, reaching 100 T20I wickets. He became the first Indian in cricket history to take 100 international wickets in all three formats.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Hardik Pandya eyes world record
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the star of the show in the first T20I. He smashed a superb 28-ball 59 with the bat, and then took a wicket with the ball, ultimately winning the 'Player of the Match' award.
Today, Hardik can make history. If he takes one wicket, he will become the first pace-bowling all-rounder in T20I history to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets.
India vs South Africa LIVE: India's huge victory in 1st T20I
Team India delivered a spectacular performance in the first T20I in Cuttack, particularly with the ball, bowling out South Africa for their lowest-ever T20I score and clinching a 101-run victory. As a result, they enter today's match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa. We are at Mullanpur today! India won the first game of the series in convincing fashion, and the Proteas will be aiming to bounce back.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.