India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the star of the show in the first T20I. He smashed a superb 28-ball 59 with the bat, and then took a wicket with the ball, ultimately winning the 'Player of the Match' award.



Today, Hardik can make history. If he takes one wicket, he will become the first pace-bowling all-rounder in T20I history to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets.