India vs South Africa Free LIVE Telecast, 2nd T20I: India vs South Africa Free LIVE Telecast, 2nd T20I: India are all set to face South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series on Thursday in Mullanpur. The hosts are currently leading 1-0 in the series after a dominating 101-run victory in the opening match in Cuttack. Yet to stamp his authority in the shortest format, Shubman Gill would be eying major gains on home soil. With only a travel day separating the first two games of the five-match series, Gill won't mind getting straight into the middle in search of a substantial knock.

Besides Gill, captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has failed to find consistency over the past 12 months, is also facing additional scrutiny.

Couple of months down the line, Suryakumar would be leading India's World Cup defence at home and considering the added responsibility, flow of runs from his bat form a crucial piece of the puzzle heading into the ICC showpiece.

When will the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be played on December 11, Thursday (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

