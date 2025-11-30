India vs South Africa Free LIVE Telecast, 1st ODI: After a humiliating whitewash in the recently-concluded Tests, India aim for redemption when take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Ranchi. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in focus, the hosts will be led by KL Rahul as the regular skipper Shubman Gill sustained an injury during the first Test. Both Rohit and Kohli now compete in just one international format, and with India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the next two months -- three against the Proteas and three versus New Zealand at home in January.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, enters this series under scrutiny though his job is not under threat sice his contract runs till 2027 World Cup. His tactical calls and team selections were questioned after the Test setback -- his second major failure since taking charge.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st ODI Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch for FREE

When will the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match will be played on November 30, Sunday (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match will be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match?

The India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)