India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: The Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team will host World Test Championship holders South Africa in a two-match series. The Proteas, known for their terrific fast bowling, are traveling to India with one of the best spin attacks. The trio of Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, and Keshav Maharaj are South Africa's spinners, who will pose a tough challenge for the Indian batters.

It is going to be an interesting series as India aim to bounce back from the shocking 3-0 defeat to New Zealand last year at home. While the hosts played West Indies after the New Zealand series and won the contest 2-0, a Test against South Africa will give the side a better idea of how the team is shaping up at home after the departure of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. On the other hand, India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, will also be eager to reaffirm the team's dominance on home soil. Notably, Rishabh Pant, who is returning to international cricket from a foot fracture, will be the deputy to Shubman Gill.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match:

When will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match start?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will start on Friday, November 14.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match start?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)