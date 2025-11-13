India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Updates: The first Test between India and South Africa is underway at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat. SA have reached 4/0 after 1 over, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton at the crease. Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill announced bold changes to India's playing XI. India have dropped top-order batter Sai Sudharsan, opting to go with four spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. The Proteas, on the other hand, are without the services of star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who misses out due to a rib injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
SA XI vs India: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj.
India vs South Africa LIVE: FOUR byes!
First runs for South Africa! The ball swings away outside the off-stump, misses both batter and keeper and runs away for 4. No more runs otherwise in the over, as Markram opts for caution early doors.
SA 4/0 (1)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Game on!
We are LIVE! Huge roar from the Eden Gardens as Jasprit Bumrah charges up to bowl to Aiden Markram. Ryan Rickelton at the other end for the Proteas. The first delivery swings down the leg-side.
SA 0/0 (0.1)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Washington Sundar at No. 3?
While we won't have to worry about India's batting for now, it will be interesting to see who bats at No. 3. Washington Sundar has been listed at that position in the visuals, and that would be a really bold call by the management. Perhaps Jurel? Maybe even Axar?
India vs South Africa LIVE: Players are out!
Here come the players! Time for the national anthems. We are just about 5 minutes away from the start of action at the Eden Gardens. South Africa to bat first, while India will pin their early hopes on Bumrah and Siraj!
India vs South Africa LIVE: Big star dropped by India!
Three all-rounders in the Indian team, no Sai Sudharsan! Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel ALL feature! Tough luck for Sai Sudharsan, who had slammed a half-century in his previous Test.
Big decision coming up for India at No. 3!
India vs South Africa LIVE: SA win toss, opt to bat!
Shubman Gill's wretched luck with the coin continues. South Africa win the toss and opt to bat. And big news! Kagiso Rabada misses out for South Africa due to a rib injury. Corbin Bosch is replacing him in the team.
India vs South Africa LIVE: High-quality pace batteries
While spinners will play a big factor, don't look past the serious quality in the pace attack of both sides. India boast the No. 1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah, alongside Mohammed Siraj. On the other hand, South Africa could come in with the superb Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder!
India vs South Africa LIVE: Less than 10 minutes to toss!
Right then, toss time is just around the corner. A packed out stadium is expected, as Test cricket returns to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first time in 6 years. Home heroes India taking on WTC champs South Africa - this should be a classic!
India vs South Africa LIVE: Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav?
Ahead of the first Test, India's big selection dilemma lies in the choice of the third spinner. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are almost guaranteed to feature, given their batting ability and recent good form. However, despite Kuldeep Yadav's excellent display against West Indies, Axar Patel could be selected due to his ability with the bat.
Axar's case has been made stronger by the fact that all-rounder Nitish Reddy is no longer in line for selection for this match. A big choice ahead for captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.
India vs South Africa LIVE: South Africa's big win in Pakistan
WTC winners South Africa got off to a tricky start in the new 2025-27 cycle, losing their first Test against Pakistan in Pakistan. However, despite missing several key players, South Africa roared back in the second Test to clinch a 1-1 series draw.
The performance of spinners Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy in Pakistan should give the Proteas a lot of confidence ahead of their India challenge.
India vs South Africa LIVE: 30 minutes to toss
We are just around half an hour away from toss time at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The last time India played here was almost 6 years ago, in the first pink-ball Test to be held in India. Different conditions, different timings now. Against the WTC winners no less.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test LIVE: Shubman Gill On Cusp Of History
India captain Shubman Gill has the opportunity to break the record for the most centuries by an Indian Test captain in a calendar year. He currently has five this year, a feat that places him alongside Virat Kohli, who achieved the same mark twice (in 2017 and 2018). No Indian captain has ever scored six centuries in a single calendar year.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test LIVE: Practice Done, Now Time For Action
The members of the Indian team really put in a shift to preapre themselves for the a tough battle against the World Test Championship winners. Will India be able to assert their home dominance against the Proteas?
Home Test cricket 🇮🇳#TeamIndia is back in whites and ready to get the ball rolling in the #INDvSA series @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/nBk7i9nV2q— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2025
India vs South Africa, 1st Test LIVE: Eden Gardens Pitch Report
There are few venues in India that provide assistance to pacers on the opening day of a Test, let alone across multiple days. Eden Gardens, however, is one ground where seamers can exploit lateral movement and bounce for at least the first couple of days. Spinners are expected to come into play only from the third day onward. As a result, the opening Test is likely to stretch into a four or five-day contest, particularly with two top sides going head-to-head.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test LIVE: Will Kuldeep Yadav Be Selected?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the pacers expected to dominate proceedings over the first couple of days, India face a big decision regarding the selection of their spinners. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja are all competing for three spin-bowling spots in the team.
The omission of Nitish Kumar Reddy leaves India one all-rounder short for this Test. Could that mean Kuldeep finds himself on the bench once again?