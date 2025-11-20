India Predicted XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa: India look to bounce back from their embarrassing loss in Kolkata as they take on South Africa in the second Test match in Guwahati on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that skipper Shubman GIll will feature in the match as his recovery continues following the neck injury he suffered at Eden Gardens. While nothing official has been confirmed yet, sources told NDTV that he will be rested for the encounter. In his place, Sai Sudharsan is expected to make a comeback in the playing XI and bat at No. 3 - a position that was given to Washington Sundar in a surprising move.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are expected to open the innings for India with Sudharsan making a comeback in the side at No. 3. Rishabh Pant will bat at No. 4 and in the absence of Gill, he is expected to captain the side after performing the responsibilities for a large part of the first Test match.

Coming to the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are expected to retain their positions with Washington returning to the middle order. Dhruv Jurel is also expected to play as an extra batter in order to provide more solidity after the hosts were bundled out for 93 in the second innings of the Kolkata Test.

Coming to the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play as the only specialist spinner at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be the pace options with the team also looking at Nitish Kumar Reddy as a possible all-rounder option who will add to the pace bowling arsenal.

India Predicted XI for 2nd Test against South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.