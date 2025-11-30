India look to bounce back from their disappointing show in the Test series as the KL Rahul-led side take on South Africa in the first ODI encounter in Ranchi on Sunday. Rahul will be leading the team in absence of the injured Shubman GIll and is also expected to be the designated wicket-keeper. Indian batters faced massive criticism in the past couple of days for their dismal performances against spinners in the Test series. However, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma making their return to the fold, all eyes will be on the veterans and what changes they will bring to the batting line-up for the ODI clash.

Rohit is expected to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal with Virat coming at No. 3. The No. 4 slot is expected to be a toss up between Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad. While some reports claimed that Ruturaj is expected to play in the middle order, Pant can also be included as a specialist batter.

Rahul is expected to bat at No. 5 with the all-rounder duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar coming next. They will provide support to Kuldeep Yadav who is expected to play as the specialist spinner.

Coming to the pace department, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna are expected to complete the line-up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

India predicted XI for 1st ODI against South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.