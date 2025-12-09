It is 10 matches to go before the start of the T20 World Cup at home. As India preps for the best XI, they have left out Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, and Washington Sundar from the opening T20 against South Africa in Cuttack. While the decision may be painful for fans, it is rooted in a broader strategy. For Team India, it is about testing certain combinations and ensuring healthy competition for spots. The management appears to be prioritising all-rounders and multi-dimensional players. For those left out, this isn't necessarily the end - but a call to stay ready, adapt, and be patient.

Shubman Gill has returned to Team India after recovering from a neck injury that kept him out of the Test series against the Proteas. Hardik Pandya, too, is back after his full recovery from a quadriceps injury. This gives India batting depth, power, and all-round balance that they were missing for so long.

With the top spot settled between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, there was no place for Sanju Samson to be accommodated. The skipper had earlier offered an explanation:

"In terms of Sanju, yes, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone has to be very flexible... He was ready to bat at any number."

By choosing Jitesh Sharma over Samson, along with Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, the team is experimenting with flexibility. It also gives the side a more balanced middle and lower order.

Resting Kuldeep Yadav seems to align with the team's strategy of workload management - giving rest to some players, rotating, and experimenting with combinations ahead of the big home event: the T20 World Cup. This also allows fringe players like Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and utility options like Axar, Dube, and Pandya to be tested now - ensuring that when stakes are high, the team has a deep bench, not a fragile one.

Suryakumar Yadav is particularly bullish about the return of Hardik Pandya. He said in the press conference ahead of the Cuttack game:

"I think that experience will count a lot. His presence will definitely give a good balance to the side."

With pace and spin all-rounders available, the management may prefer variety and balance rather than stacking the team with multiple spin talents like Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar.

Harshit Rana seems to have missed out with more established and experienced names available in the mix. The presence of Arshdeep and Pandya moved the management away from young Harshit during the opening T20 against South Africa in Cuttack.