South Africa continued to dominate Team India on Day 2 of the second Test in Guwahati. After ending the opening day at 246/6, the Proteas came back stronger and gave the Indian bowlers a tough time. In the morning session, Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne showed remarkable resistance, adding 69 runs as India remained wicketless. Later, Muthusamy completed his century while Marco Jansen scored 93, helping South Africa reach 489 before being bowled out. At stumps, India scored 9/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten.

As India's bowlers failed to make a breakthrough in the first session, former captain Anil Kumble raised questions about skipper Rishabh Pant's style of captaincy. Kumble stated that the lack of aggressiveness in the early hours hurt India.

"I thought they could have been a little more aggressive at the start - a bit more attacking. We finally saw some of that in the last over before tea, when they brought in a short leg, a silly point, and packed the fielders around. I know the pitch isn't responding to the spinners the way other surfaces have, but still, you have to make things happen and try different options," Kumble said on Star Sports.

"Credit to the South African batters, though. Both Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne have batted exceptionally well. They've used their feet nicely - and by that I don't just mean stepping out; using the depth of the crease as well," he added.

Kumble further stated that India's habit of playing on spin-friendly pitches is a root cause of their struggle.

"On a pitch where nothing much is happening, you have to make things happen. You need to force the batter into a shot - that's how you create wicket-taking chances. We saw that with Bavuma, with Wiaan Mulder, even with Stubbs early on when he was trying to hit the ball. You want batters playing shots, and that only happens when you bring the fielders up," he said.

"If you're going to have long-off, long-on, and deep cover from the start, it becomes comfortable for the batter. India may simply be unused to situations where wickets aren't falling regularly; they're accustomed to pitches where spinners naturally dominate. On those surfaces, you don't worry much about field placement - just keep men around the bat and wait. But on this wicket, they have to create pressure."