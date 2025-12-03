Virat Kohli's red-hot form shows no signs of ending. He slammed an unbeaten 74 in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Then, in the first ODI against South Africa, he scored a classy 135. Now, in the second ODI against the Proteas, Kohli reached the 50-run mark in 47 balls. Kohli's terrific run comes at a time when there has been increased scrutiny over his career. Currently, Kohli plays only in ODIs, and whether he will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup remains a big question in Indian cricket.

The latest developments come amid reports of a frosty relationship between India coach Gautam Gambhir and Kohli. Several reports have claimed that a BCCI selector was sent as a mediator to Kohli to smooth things over. Amidst this, Gambhir's reaction to Kohli scoring yet another 50-plus score is going viral. Gambhir can be seen watching intently as Kohli approached the 50-run mark and then applauding.

On Wednesday, Kohli moved up to No. 4 in the latest ICC rankings with a match-winning hundred against South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi, boosting his ascent. Kohli made his 52nd hundred in the 50-over format-a 120-ball 135 that propelled India to a 17-run win over the Proteas on Sunday. The 37-year-old now has 751 ranking points and trails former India skipper Rohit Sharma (783), who retained his top spot, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell (766), and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (764).

Kohli overtook India ODI captain Shubman Gill, who moved down to No. 5 after missing the ongoing three-match series against South Africa with a neck injury.

Shreyas Iyer, who is also recovering from an injury sustained during India's recent white-ball tour to Australia, stood firm at 9th position.

Meanwhile, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav gained one place to move to sixth after picking up four wickets in the first match against the Proteas.

In the Test batters' list, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to hold the No. 9 spot, while Gill slid one place down to 12.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also on a downward spiral, moving from 12th to 14th.

In the rankings for Test bowlers, India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained on top with 879 points, well clear of New Zealand pacer Matt Henry (846).

However, modest outings in the two-match series against South Africa recently affected the rankings of pacer Mohammed Siraj (from 11th to 13th) and Kuldeep (from 13th to 15th). In the T20I list, Indians dominated the top slot with Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy keeping their numero uno positions.