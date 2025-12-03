Advertisement
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Buoyed by a 17-run win the series-opener, India take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI in Raipur hoping to clinch the three-match rubber. Veteran batter Virat Kohli dazzled with the bat as India beat South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi on Sunday. The 37-year-old slammed a stunning 135, which was his 52nd ODI ton, proved to be the difference in the end as India posted a mammoth 349/8 after being asked to bat by the visitors. In reply, Marco Jansen 39-ball 70 almost took the visitors across the finishing line. However, the Indian bowlers struck on regular intervals to seal a nervy win for the KL Rahul-led side. (Live Scorecard)

Follow the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live match score

Dec 03, 2025 12:38 (IST)
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI LIVE: No Stopping RoKo!

A record-extending 52nd ODI century by Kohli and a rapid 57 from Rohit paved the way for India's 17-run win in the series-opener at Ranchi, where the home bowlers endured a spirited fightback from the Proteas before managing to stop them.

Dec 03, 2025 12:18 (IST)
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI LIVE: Rohit Sharma On Brink of History

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur. While Virat Kohli is set to remain a man under the spotlight, the match is expected to see Rohit Sharma bring add a new historic milestone to his resume. Rohit remains just 41 runs shy of becoming only the fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. 

