India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Buoyed by a 17-run win the series-opener, India take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI in Raipur hoping to clinch the three-match rubber. Veteran batter Virat Kohli dazzled with the bat as India beat South Africa by 17 runs in Ranchi on Sunday. The 37-year-old slammed a stunning 135, which was his 52nd ODI ton, proved to be the difference in the end as India posted a mammoth 349/8 after being asked to bat by the visitors. In reply, Marco Jansen 39-ball 70 almost took the visitors across the finishing line. However, the Indian bowlers struck on regular intervals to seal a nervy win for the KL Rahul-led side. (Live Scorecard)

Follow the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live match score only on NDTV Sports