Arguably the 'greatest all-rounder' the world of cricket has ever seen, Jacques Kallis, is in agreement with India head coach Gautam Gambhir's push to increase the number of all-rounders in the team. Gambhir came under fire as the Indian team management picked the likes of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy in the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa. The result of the Test was a 408-run defeat for the hosts, their biggest ever in the history of the format.

Seeing Gambhir push for inclusion of multi-skilled players in the team, many have debated if the head coach's preference of all-rounders over 'pure' players is the reason behind India's poor run of results in the longest format. Kallis, however, is in complete agreement with Gambhir's ideology.

"Yes, 100 per cent. It just gives you a balance to your team. It makes you bat a lot deeper, and you know, it allows you, perhaps, you do have a longer batting order with your all-rounders to go a little bit harder up front and in the middle. So it plays a big role in that, you know, as well as balancing it out. So I think in any format, all-rounders are really important. However, particularly in the shorter version of the game, it does play a significant role," he told Hindustan Times.

Several former cricketers have criticised Gambhir's preference for all-rounders in the team. In fact, despite their selections as multi-skilled players, the likes of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been scarcely used as bowlers in Tests, giving critics even more reasons to target the head coach.

"Test match cricket requires a different mindset, you can't really have so many all-rounders, so much chopping and changing, so many changes in the batting order, in the team itself," former India spinner Anil Kumble had told JioStar after India lost by 408 runs in Guwahati.

Another former India cricketer, Venkatsh Prasad, echoed Kumble's sentiments on social media. He said: "Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade, especially when you don't bowl them. Rank poor tactics, poor skills, poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home."